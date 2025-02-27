Popular CEO Ignacio Alvarez To Retire, COO Javier Ferrer To Succeed

(RTTNews) - Popular, Inc. (BPOP) Thursday announced that CEO Ignacio Alvarez will retire effective June 30, 2025 after serving at the helm since 2017. He will be succeeded by Javier Ferrer, currently President and Chief Operating Officer.

Ferrer joined Popular in 2014 as Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel. Since January 2022, he has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. In May 2024, he was also appointed President.

As President and Chief Operating Officer of Popular, Ferrer has been responsible for overseeing all business lines and the Strategic Planning and Data and Analytics functions of the Corporation.

Javier D. Ferrer, President and Chief Operating Officer, said, "The opportunity to lead Popular is tremendously exciting. I am truly honored by the trust our Board has placed in me and deeply grateful for Ignacio's confidence and mentorship over the years. Ignacio has developed a strong foundation to build upon."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.