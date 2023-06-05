Popular Capital Trust II - 6.125% PRF CONVERT 01 (BPOPM) Declares $0.13 Dividend

Popular Capital Trust II - 6.125% PRF CONVERT 01 said on June 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.13 per share ($1.53 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $25.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.95%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Popular Capital Trust II - 6.125% PRF CONVERT 01. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BPOPM is 0.05%, a decrease of 32.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.15% to 339K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 302K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 392K shares, representing a decrease of 29.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPOPM by 20.79% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 18K shares.

PFLD - AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 14K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 3.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPOPM by 18.66% over the last quarter.

PIAFX - Invesco Multi-Asset Income Fund holds 4K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 23.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPOPM by 27.44% over the last quarter.

Highlander Capital Management holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

