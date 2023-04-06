Popular Capital Trust II, 6.125% Cumul Monthly Income Trust Preferred Securities (BPOPM) Declares $0.13 Dividend

Popular Capital Trust II, 6.125% Cumul Monthly Income Trust Preferred Securities said on April 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.13 per share ($1.53 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 13, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $25.26 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.06%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Popular Capital Trust II, 6.125% Cumul Monthly Income Trust Preferred Securities. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BPOPM is 0.07%, a decrease of 12.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.57% to 410K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 392K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 404K shares, representing a decrease of 3.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPOPM by 4.57% over the last quarter.

PIAFX - Invesco Multi-Asset Income Fund holds 4K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 23.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPOPM by 27.44% over the last quarter.

PFLD - AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 14K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 3.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPOPM by 18.66% over the last quarter.

Highlander Capital Management holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

