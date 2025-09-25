Is Popular (BPOP) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Popular (BPOP) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Popular is one of 866 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Popular is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BPOP's full-year earnings has moved 8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that BPOP has returned about 35.1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 14.1% on average. This shows that Popular is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD). The stock is up 240.3% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Robinhood Markets, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 30.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Popular is a member of the Banks - Southeast industry, which includes 54 individual companies and currently sits at #32 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 4% so far this year, so BPOP is performing better in this area.

Robinhood Markets, Inc., however, belongs to the Financial - Investment Bank industry. Currently, this 21-stock industry is ranked #29. The industry has moved +29.2% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Popular and Robinhood Markets, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Popular, Inc. (BPOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.