Is Popular (BPOP) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Popular (BPOP). BPOP is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 9.29 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 10.37. Over the past year, BPOP's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.26 and as low as 7.81, with a median of 9.51.

We also note that BPOP holds a PEG ratio of 0.91. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BPOP's industry has an average PEG of 1.43 right now. Over the past 52 weeks, BPOP's PEG has been as high as 0.91 and as low as 0.50, with a median of 0.64.

Investors should also recognize that BPOP has a P/B ratio of 1.23. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. BPOP's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.80. Over the past year, BPOP's P/B has been as high as 1.41 and as low as 1.01, with a median of 1.24.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. BPOP has a P/S ratio of 1.58. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.9.

Finally, we should also recognize that BPOP has a P/CF ratio of 13.91. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 15.11. Within the past 12 months, BPOP's P/CF has been as high as 19.54 and as low as 11.41, with a median of 16.63.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Popular's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, BPOP looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

