Popolare di Bari CEO says bank urgently needs 0.8-1.0 bln euros -newspaper

MILAN, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Unlisted Italian cooperative bank Popolare di Bari needs an immediate capital injection of up to 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) after piling up loan losses partly due to bad management, its chief executive said in a newspaper interview.

CEO Vincenzo De Bustis told Corriere della Sera daily on Tuesday Popolare di Bari had impaired loans amounting to a quarter of total lending.

"The bank cannot go on. It needs an immediate recapitalisation ... its cost of credit has surpassed any acceptable measure," he said.

"Between 800 million and 1.0 billion euros are necessary ... the bank has lost 1 billion euros partly due to the recession but also due to lending practices outside of any rules in the last three or four years," he added.

Popolare di Bari, the biggest bank in Italy's underdeveloped south, has requested help from a bank bailout fund financed by rival lenders.

($1 = 0.9073 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za)

