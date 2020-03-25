Popeyes Sharing Netflix Login Data During Pandemic

Capitalizing on consumers being forced to stay indoors with little to do except watch TV and eat during the coronavirus pandemic, Restaurant Brands International's (NYSE: QSR) Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen launched a marketing campaign to share its Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) account details with 1,000 customers.

Calling it "Fried Chicken 'n Chill," Popeyes tweeted a short video saying its customers are considered family "and families share video streaming accounts." For the first 1,000 people who tweet a photo of themselves eating Popeyes food with the hashtag #ThatPasswordFromPopeyes will receive the restaurant's Netflix login details. It doesn't indicate how long the password will work.

COVID-19 and you

Viewership has surged among all streaming services during the pandemic, including numerous free services.

However, that has led Netflix, Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Google's YouTube to throttle streaming speeds in Europe. YouTube has said it will degrade video quality everywhere in an attempt to conserve bandwidth.

Companies originally tiptoed around marketing themes related to the coronavirus, with Molson Coors (NYSE: TAP) pulling ads that crowned Coors Light the "Official Beer of Working Remotely," and Hershey (NYSE: HSY) yanking ads showing people giving handshakes and hugs after receiving chocolate. More recently, brands are embracing the impact of social distancing.

McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) separated its Golden Arches logo in Brazil, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) widened the spacing between its letters, and Nike (NYSE: NKE) unveiled a new tag line, "Play inside, play for the world."

Popeyes' tweet asks, "#SelfQuarantined at home and slowly losing your mind?" before confirming, "We got you Popeyes Fam."

