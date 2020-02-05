Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Employee Uniforms Become a Fashion Statement

Some people apparently want everyone to think they work at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen even though they really don't.

After the Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR) fried chicken chain saw how much pop singer Beyonce's new clothing line resembled Popeye's uniforms, it developed its own line of clothes that it began selling from an online outfit called That Look From Popeyes. The clothes reportedly sold out in a day and the chicken joint said it would restock the apparel.

Image source: Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen.

Life imitates art

Beyonce introduced two weeks ago an activewear line of clothes for women called Ivy Park in partnership with Adidas (OTC: ADDY.Y) featuring maroon and orange colors that social media immediately began noticing had a distinct similarity to Popeyes uniforms.

The restaurant's advertising agency GUT, which had helped the fried chicken chain develop its wildly popular fried chicken sandwich, reportedly saw the comments trending and approached the restaurant about capitalizing on it.

The Wall Street Journal said Popeyes immediately moved to make its clothes available to the public, marketing the line using Popeyes employees in promotional materials that resembled the Ivy Park style. Popeyes says all proceeds from sales of the clothing will go to charity.

Beyonce has had a long-term relationship with the Popeyes chain. She told Oprah Winfrey back in 2003 that she had a lifetime membership card for the restaurant chain that allows her to get as much free chicken as she wants whenever she visits a Popeyes. She said at the time, though, she was too embarrassed to have ever used it.

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.