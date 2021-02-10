Commodities
Popeyes launches fish-based sandwich in U.S.

Mehr Bedi Reuters
Popeyes said on Wednesday it would launch a fish-based sandwich, a move that comes nearly two years after its fried chicken sandwich took the internet by storm and challenged big fast-food players.

The Cajun Flounder Sandwich will be available in restaurants and for delivery in the United States for $4.49 from Thursday, in time for the lent season during which people abstain from meat or poultry, the Restaurant Brands International Inc QSR.TO, QSR.N owned chain said.

It would compete with McDonald's Corp's MCD.N Filet-O-Fish sandwich and KFC's Big Fish sandwich.

Popeyes' fried chicken sandwich, introduced in August 2019, quickly sold out and drove sustained spikes in its comparable sales growth beginning that quarter, prompting other companies to try to follow its lead.

