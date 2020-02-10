Popeyes' chicken sandwiches drive Restaurant Brands' quarterly revenue beat

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday, powered by the popularity of fried chicken sandwiches at Popeyes. Comparable sales surged 34.4% at Popeyes in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, beating analysts' estimate of 12.34%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. At coffee chain Tim Hortons, comparable sales fell 4.3% and rose just 2.8% at Burger King, compared with expectations of 2.44% drop and a 3.42% rise respectively. Total revenue rose to $1.48 billion from $1.39 billion. Analysts had expected $1.46 billion. [nCNW78W1qa] (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta) ((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 4822/ Twitter: @niveditabalu;)) Keywords: RSTRNT BRND RESULTS/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.