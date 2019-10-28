Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Returning In November

(RTTNews) - The Popeyes Chicken Sandwich is making a comeback very soon.

The highly popular fried chicken sandwich will return to Popeyes' menu after a two-month hiatus. Popeyes said the sandwich will return on November 3 as a permanent item and this time, it does not expect to run out of the item.

"Y'all…the sandwich is back Sunday, November 3rd. Then every day," Popeyes said on Twitter.

In August, Popeyes launched the new fried chicken sandwich nationwide at its more than 3,000 restaurants. The new item was priced at $3.99.

Popeyes described the sandwich as a buttermilk battered and breaded white meat chicken fillet, served on a buttery, toasted brioche bun with two "barrel cured" pickles and classic mayo or spicy Cajun spread.

However, the sandwich abruptly sold out just two weeks after it was introduced due to "extraordinary demand," according to Popeyes.

The craze for the sandwich was fueled by social media and the rising appetite for chicken in the U.S.

A week after the product was launched, Popeyes responded to a tweet from Chick-fil-A and the reply went viral. Wendy's too jumped in, triggering a Twitter battle on whose chicken sandwich is the best.

The demand for the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich resulted in hour long lines at some locations. After the sandwich was sold out in two weeks, fans demanded to know when the product would make a comeback.

This time, Popeyes is confident it will be able to meet the demand for the sandwich and is reportedly hiring more employees as it prepares for the relaunch.

