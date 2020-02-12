Popeye's Chicken Sandwich Could Be Trouble for Beyond Meat Stock

Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery launched coverage of Beyond Meat stock with the equivalent of a Hold rating. One challenge for the maker of plant-based burgers is ordinary meat.

Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery likes Beyond Meat, but he began coverage of the stock without calling it a Buy, noting concerns such as high valuation and competition. Ordinary meat, including Popeye’s fast-selling chicken sandwich, appears to be part of the problem.

Lavery gave Beyond Meat (ticker: BYND) the equivalent of a Hold rating and has a target of $115 for the stock price. That is just below recent trading levels. Yet the analyst isn’t too bearish on the stock.

His price target values the faux-meat start-up at about $7 billion. What is more, he says annual sales of alternative meat could rise to $6 billion to $8 billion by 2025, from about $1.4 billion in 2018. (That’s the baseline year he referred to in his report.)

Growth and partnerships in the food-service industry, including one already in place at McDonald’s (MCD), are key to the category’s expansion. McDonald’s recently began selling Beyond Burgers in Canada as part of its new PLT, short for plant, lettuce and tomato, sandwich.

“McDonald’s could add a lift,” wrote Lavery, referring to Beyond Meat’s fourth- quarter sales, which are due to be disclosed in coming weeks, but he noted that the gain may already be reflected in the stock price. Beyond Meat stock is up more than 50% year to date, crushing comparable returns of the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. The recent rally was catalyzed by news that McDonald’s is expanding a test of the PLT in Canada to more stores.

It sounds like great news, and it is. But McDonald’s restaurant operators Lavery surveyed said they have more interest in a new chicken sandwich than rolling out a plant-based burger.

Operators may feel that way because of the marketing home run Popeye’s hit with its chicken sandwich. Sales at Popeye’s rose 42% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Popeye’s is owned by Restaurant Brands International (QSR). It is only a part of the company’s overall business, but the success of the chicken sandwich boosted Restaurant Brands stock 2.7% the day the news was reported.

The future of the PLT and food service growth will certainly come up when the Beyond reports its fourth-quarter numbers. The event hasn’t been scheduled, but investors can expect the disclosure in the next couple of weeks.

Despite the new caution from Wall Street. Beyond shares were up 1.4% in early trading Wednesday. Trading Beyond Meat based on news can be tough. Even though the stock is up better than 50% year to date, it is still down about 50% from its 52-week high.

