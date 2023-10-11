News & Insights

Pope urges release of all Hamas hostages, concerned by Gaza siege

Credit: REUTERS/REMO CASILLI

October 11, 2023 — 03:50 am EDT

Written by Alvise Armellini for Reuters

VATICAN CITY, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Wednesday called on militant Islamist group Hamas to release all hostages captured during its weekend attack on Israel, while expressing grave concerns about the "total" Israeli siege imposed on Gaza.

"I pray for those families who saw a feast day turn into a day of mourning, and I ask that the hostages be immediately released," he said during his weekly audience.

Referring to Israel's response to Hamas, Francis said: "It is the right of those who are attacked to defend themselves, but I am very worried by the total siege in which Palestinians in Gaza live, where there have also been many innocent victims."

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
