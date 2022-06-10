World Markets

Pope trip to Africa in July postponed because of knee problem, Vatican says

Philip Pullella Reuters
VATICAN CITY, June 10 (Reuters) - Pope Francis' July 2-7 trip to the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan has been indefinitely postponed because of the 85-year-old pontiff's knee ailment, the Vatican said on Friday.

