Pope trip to Africa in July postponed because of knee problem, Vatican says
VATICAN CITY, June 10 (Reuters) - Pope Francis' July 2-7 trip to the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan has been indefinitely postponed because of the 85-year-old pontiff's knee ailment, the Vatican said on Friday.
(Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Catherine Evans)
