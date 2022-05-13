Pope to visit Canada July 24-30 to apologise over residential schools

By Philip Pullella

VATICAN CITY, May 13 (Reuters) - Pope Francis will visit Canada July 24-30, the Vatican said on Friday, a trip during which he is expected to personally apologise for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools where many indigenous children were abused.

A Vatican statement said the pope would visit the cities of Edmonton, Québec and Iqaluit.

The pope is currently using a wheelchair because of a flare-up of pain in his knee. He has postponed a trip to Lebanon that had been scheduled for next month so he could can receive treatment.

He is still scheduled to make a trip to South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo in early July.

Delegations of several indigenous nations visited the pope in April and accepted his apology then for the Roman Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential schools, which sought to erase their cultures and where many children suffered abuse.

About 150,000 children were taken from their homes. Many were subjected to abuse, rape and malnutrition in what the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 2015 called "cultural genocide".

The stated aim of the schools, which operated between 1831 and 1996, was to assimilate indigenous children. They were run by Christian denominations on behalf of the government, most by the Catholic Church.

