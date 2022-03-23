US Markets

Pope to meet Canadian Indigenous people following schools scandal

Pope Francis will meet with representatives of Canada's native peoples this month to listen to their concerns following the discovery of bodies of children buried in church-run schools in Canada, the Vatican said on Wednesday.

A statement said the Pope will meet with representatives of various communities on March 28 and 31, before holding an audience for all groups as well as Canadian bishops on April 1.

Later this year the Pope is expected to visit Canada, where Indigenous people have asked that he personally apologises for the Church's role in the schools.

