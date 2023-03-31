Pope spent a second peaceful night in hospital - Vatican source

Adds details, background

ROME, March 31 (Reuters) - Pope Francis spent a second peaceful night in hospital, a Vatican source said on Friday, in the latest sign he is recovering well from a bronchitis infection.

The pope was taken to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Wednesday after complaining of breathing difficulties, raising fresh concerns over the health of the 86-year-old pontiff, who suffers from a .

However, the Vatican said on Thursday he was already much better after beginning treatment with antibiotics and would probably be discharged within a few days.

The Vatican expects to issue another bulletin on Francis's progress later on Friday, the source said.

It was not clear whether the pope would be able to participate in any of the upcoming Holy Week events - one of the busiest periods in the Church calendar, which kicks off with Palm Sunday on April 2.

