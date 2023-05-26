News & Insights

Pope skipped audiences on Friday because of a fever, Vatican says

Credit: REUTERS/REMO CASILLI

May 26, 2023 — 08:52 am EDT

Written by Philip Pullella for Reuters ->

By Philip Pullella

VATICAN CITY, May 26 (Reuters) - Pope Francis did not receive anyone in audiences on Friday because he has a fever, the Vatican said on Friday.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not provide any further details on the health of the 86-year-old Roman Catholic leader.

"Because of a fever, Pope Francis did not receive (anyone) in audiences this morning," Bruni said in response to a reporter's question on why none were listed on his daily schedule earlier in the day.

He appeared to be fatigued at a meeting with students near the Vatican on Thursday afternoon.

None of the pope's scheduled events have been cancelled and he is due to preside at a Mass marking Pentacost on Sunday in St. Peter's Square.

It was not clear if he would hold private audiences on Saturday.

(Reporting by Philip Pullella Editing by Hugh Lawson and Frances Kerry)

((philip.pullella@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.