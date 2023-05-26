Pope skipped audiences on Friday because of a fever, Vatican says

By Philip Pullella

VATICAN CITY, May 26 (Reuters) - Pope Francis did not receive anyone in audiences on Friday because he has a fever, the Vatican said on Friday.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not provide any further details on the health of the 86-year-old Roman Catholic leader.

"Because of a fever, Pope Francis did not receive (anyone) in audiences this morning," Bruni said in response to a reporter's question on why none were listed on his daily schedule earlier in the day.

He appeared to be fatigued at a meeting with students near the Vatican on Thursday afternoon.

None of the pope's scheduled events have been cancelled and he is due to preside at a Mass marking Pentacost on Sunday in St. Peter's Square.

It was not clear if he would hold private audiences on Saturday.

(Reporting by Philip Pullella Editing by Hugh Lawson and Frances Kerry)

((philip.pullella@thomsonreuters.com;))

