Pope rules insufficient evidence to investigate Canadian cardinal

Crispian Balmer Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/REMO CASILLI

VATICAN CITY, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Pope Francis has decided there is not sufficient evidence to open a Church investigation into Canadian Cardinal Marc Ouellet over allegations of sexual assault, the Vatican said in a statement on Thursday.

Ouellet was named earlier this week in a class action lawsuit against the Quebec Catholic diocese that alleged cases of sexual assault by some 88 priests and staff working at the diocese starting in 1940.

