Pope Resources LP Q4 adjusted earnings of -$0.17 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Pope Resources LP (POPE):

-Earnings: -$2.5 million in Q4 vs. -$1.7 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.59 in Q4 vs. -$0.41 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Pope Resources LP reported adjusted earnings of -$0.9 million or -$0.17 per share for the period. -Revenue: $28.9 million in Q4 vs. $22.6 million in the same period last year.

