Pope names Latino to replace conservative as Philadelphia archbishop

Credit: REUTERS/YARA NARDI

Nelson Perez, the Latino Roman Catholic bishop of Cleveland who has criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration policy, was named on Thursday by Pope Francis to replace an outspoken conservative who recently retired as archbishop of Philadelphia.

