News & Insights

World Markets

Pope in 'good, stable' condition, on antibiotic IV for lung inflammation - Vatican

Credit: REUTERS/VATICAN MEDIA

November 27, 2023 — 03:56 am EST

Written by Philip Pullella for Reuters ->

VATICAN CITY, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Pope Francis, who is suffering from a lung inflammation, is in "good and stable" condition, receiving antibiotic therapy intravenously, and will limit his activities for the next few days in order to conserve his strength, the Vatican said on Monday.

(Reporting by Philip Pullella Editing by Peter Graff)

((philip.pullella@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.