Pope in 'good, stable' condition, on antibiotic IV for lung inflammation - Vatican

VATICAN CITY, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Pope Francis, who is suffering from a lung inflammation, is in "good and stable" condition, receiving antibiotic therapy intravenously, and will limit his activities for the next few days in order to conserve his strength, the Vatican said on Monday.

(Reporting by Philip Pullella Editing by Peter Graff)

((philip.pullella@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.