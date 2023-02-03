Pope implores South Sudan's leaders to end bloodshed, recriminations

JUBA, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Pope Francis began a visit to South Sudan on Friday with an impassioned plea to its fractious leaders to turn their backs on the violence, tribalism and corruption that have stopped the world's youngest country from achieving peace and prosperity.

"No more bloodshed, no more conflicts, no more violence and mutual recriminations about who is responsible for it," the pope said during his address to authorities, diplomats and representatives of civil society in Juba, the South Sudan capital.

