Pope had three-hour operation with "no complications" - Vatican

VATICAN CITY, June 7 (Reuters) - Pope Francis underwent a three-hour operation on Wednesday that passed off without complications, the Vatican said in a statement.

"The surgery was completed: it took place without complications and lasted three hours," the brief statement said.

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer, editing by Alvise Armellini)

((crispian.balmer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.