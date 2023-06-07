News & Insights

Pope had three-hour operation with "no complications" - Vatican

June 07, 2023 — 12:29 pm EDT

VATICAN CITY, June 7 (Reuters) - Pope Francis underwent a three-hour operation on Wednesday that passed off without complications, the Vatican said in a statement.

"The surgery was completed: it took place without complications and lasted three hours," the brief statement said.

