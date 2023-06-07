News & Insights

Pope Francis to have abdominal surgery on Wednesday - Vatican

Credit: REUTERS/YARA NARDI

June 07, 2023 — 04:24 am EDT

VATICAN CITY, June 7 (Reuters) - Pope Francis will have surgery on his abdomen on Wednesday afternoon at Rome's Gemelli hospital, the Vatican said in a statement.

It added that his medical team had decided in recent days that surgery was required and that he was expected to stay in hospital for a few days to recover.

