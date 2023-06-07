Pope Francis to have abdominal surgery on Wednesday - Vatican

VATICAN CITY, June 7 (Reuters) - Pope Francis will have surgery on his abdomen on Wednesday afternoon at Rome's Gemelli hospital, the Vatican said in a statement.

It added that his medical team had decided in recent days that surgery was required and that he was expected to stay in hospital for a few days to recover.

(Writing by Keith Weir, editing Federico Maccioni)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.