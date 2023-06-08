News & Insights

Pope Francis spent peaceful night in hospital after surgery - Vatican

Credit: REUTERS/YARA NARDI

June 08, 2023 — 02:41 am EDT

Written by Federica Urso for Reuters ->

VATICAN CITY, June 8 (Reuters) - Pope Francis spent a "peaceful" night in hospital after a surgery, the Vatican said.

Pope Francis underwent a three-hour operation in a Rome hospital on Wednesday to repair a hernia, which doctors said was successful enough that he should have no limitations on his travels and other activities after he recovers

(Reporting by Federica Urso, editing Gianluca Semeraro)

((federica.urso@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
