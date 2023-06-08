Pope Francis spent peaceful night in hospital after surgery - Vatican

VATICAN CITY, June 8 (Reuters) - Pope Francis spent a "peaceful" night in hospital after a surgery, the Vatican said.
Pope Francis underwent a three-hour operation in a Rome hospital on Wednesday to repair a hernia, which doctors said was successful enough that he should have no limitations on his travels and other activities after he recovers
