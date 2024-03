ROME, March 29 (Reuters) - Pope Francis will not attend a Good Friday procession at Rome's Colosseum to protect his health ahead of other Easter week engagements, the Vatican said.

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini, editing by Angus MacSwan)

((alvise.armellini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.