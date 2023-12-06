News & Insights

World Markets

Pope Francis says he is feeling 'much better', voice still weak

Credit: REUTERS/GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE

December 06, 2023 — 09:42 am EST

Written by Cristina Carlevaro and Alvise Armellini for Reuters ->

Adds pope and cardinals discussing women's role in Church

VATICAN CITY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Pope Francis, who has been suffering from a lung inflammation, said on Wednesday he was feeling a lot better, although he still has to restrict how much he talks.

"I am much better but I have difficulty when I talk too much," the pontiff said at the start of his weekly audience, asking an aide to read the main text on his behalf.

The pope last week cancelled a planned trip to the COP28 climate summit in Dubai on doctor's orders after a bout of flu and the associated lung problem.

Francis, who turns 87 this month, arrived at the Vatican's Paul VI hall for his weekly Wednesday audience walking with the help of a cane.

Speaking briefly in a low voice at the end of the audience, he called for prayers for the people of Ukraine, Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories who are suffering from the effects of war.

"War is always a defeat, nobody wins, everybody loses, only the arms manufacturers win," he said.

Francis had also presided this week at a two-day meeting of the Council of Cardinals, made up of close advisors, which focused on the role of women in the Church, the Vatican said on Wednesday.

The pope has spoken out against opening up the priesthood to women, but has appointed women to several senior Vatican positions and asked theologians last week to help him "de-masculinize" the church.

(Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro and Alvise Armellini, editing by Keith Weir and Timothy Heritage)

((cristina.carlevaro@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 80307729;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.