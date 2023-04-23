Pope Francis plans to visit his native Argentina in 2024, local media reports

BUENOS AIRES, April 23 (Reuters) - Pope Francis, who has not visited his home country Argentina since he left for the Vatican a decade ago, said he planned to visit in 2024, local media reported on Sunday.

"I always wanted to return," Francis told Argentina's La Nacion newspaper.

If the visit takes place, he would travel a year after the general elections next October.

"Don't link me to Argentine politics, please," the leader of the world's nearly 1.4 billion Roman Catholics is quoted as saying.

The Vatican was not immediately available for comment.

The pope's homeland is battling 100% annual inflation and near 40% poverty.

Francis is the first Latin American leader of the Catholic Church. While he has not yet returned to Argentina, he has made multiple trips abroad, including Africa.

(Reporting by Lucila Sigal in Buenos Aires; Additional reporting by Francesca Landini in Milan; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

((Stefanie.Eschenbacher@thomsonreuters.com;))

