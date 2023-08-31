News & Insights

Pope Francis lands in Mongolia, home to tiny Catholic flock

Credit: REUTERS/VATICAN MEDIA

August 31, 2023 — 10:14 pm EDT

Written by Philip Pullella for Reuters ->

By Philip Pullella

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Pope Francis arrived on Friday in Mongolia, a predominantly Buddhist country with just 1,450 Catholics that the Vatican hopes can act as a facilitator to improve difficult relations with China.

The 86-year-old pontiff arrived at Ulaanbaatar airport on a chartered ITA Airways plane also carrying his entourage and accompanying reporters.

The first event in the capital for Francis is on Saturday, when he addresses government leaders and the diplomatic corps.

(Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Tom Hogue and Christian Schmollinger)

((bernard.orr@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.