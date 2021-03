BAGHDAD, March 5 (Reuters) - Pope Francis landed in Baghdad on Friday to start an historic four-day visit to Iraq, the first ever papal visit to the country.

Francis's plane touched down at Baghdad International Airport, Reuters reporters said.

(Reporting by Philip Pullella, writing by John Davison)

