Pope Francis condemns 'relentless bombings' of Ukrainian cities

VATICAN CITY, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Wednesday condemned Russia's "relentless bombings" of Ukrainian cities and appealed to "those who have the fate of the war in their hands" to stop.

At least 26 people have been killed across the country in Moscow's biggest aerial offensive since the start of its invasion on Feb. 24.

(Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Toby Chopra)

