News & Insights

Pope Francis cancels appointments twice in three days as mild flu persists

Credit: REUTERS/GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE

February 26, 2024 — 05:40 am EST

Written by Alessandro Parodi for Reuters ->

Adds background

VATICAN CITY, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Pope Francis canceled his appointments on Monday for the second time in three days because he has mild flu, the Vatican said.

The 87-year-old pontiff was forced to skip meetings on Saturday, and although he appeared in public on Sunday to deliver his weekly Angelus message, the Vatican said his audiences on Monday had been suspended as a precaution.

"Mild flu-like symptoms persist, with no fever," a Vatican statement said.

The pope has suffered repeated health problems in recent months and was forced to cancel a planned trip to a COP28 climate meeting in Dubai in December because of the effects of influenza and lung inflammation.

In January, he was unable to complete a speech owing to "a touch of bronchitis". Later in the month he said he was doing better despite "some aches and pains".

As a young man in his native Argentina, Francis had part of a lung removed.

The pope also has difficulty walking and regularly uses a wheelchair including at a meeting last week with Argentina's President Javier Milei.

(Reporting by Alessandro Parodi, editing by Keith Weir and Crispian Balmer)

((Alessandro.Parodi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.