Pope Francis back at the Vatican after hospital check ups

Credit: REUTERS/Yara Nardi

February 28, 2024 — 06:45 am EST

VATICAN CITY, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Pope Francis has returned to the Vatican after undergoing some medical check ups at Rome's Tiber Island hospital, the Vatican said in a statement on Wednesday.

Francis went to the hospital after his weekly general audience, the statement added.

