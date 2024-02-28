Pope Francis back at the Vatican after hospital check ups

VATICAN CITY, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Pope Francis has returned to the Vatican after undergoing some medical check ups at Rome's Tiber Island hospital, the Vatican said in a statement on Wednesday.

Francis went to the hospital after his weekly general audience, the statement added.

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

