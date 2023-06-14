Pope expected to leave hospital in next few days - Vatican

ROME, June 14 (Reuters) - Pope Francis is set to be discharged from Rome's Gemelli hospital in the next few days, the Vatican said in a statement on Wednesday.
Francis underwent a three-hour operation to repair an abdominal hernia last week and doctors say his recovery has been progressing normally, the Vatican said.
(Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Alvise Armellini)
