Pop star Demi Lovato identifies as non-binary

Marie-Louise Gumuchian Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Matthew Emmons

The American pop star Demi Lovato identifies as non-binary and will be using the pronouns they/them from now on, according to a tweet on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old said on Twitter that the decision had come after "a lot of healing & self-reflective work".

"Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all - I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary & will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward," Lovato said.

"I’m still learning & coming into myself, & I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me. I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths."

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer, a former Disney Channel child star, also announced the decision in a video launching a new podcast, "4D with Demi Lovato", which was starting on Wednesday.

