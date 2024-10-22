Pop Mart’s Revenue Soars as Global Presence Expands

Pop Mart International Group Limited (HK:9992) has released an update.

Pop Mart International Group Limited has reported a remarkable revenue growth of up to 125% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same period last year. The company saw significant increases across various regions, with overseas operations surging by over 440% and substantial growth in e-commerce channels in Mainland China. This impressive performance reflects Pop Mart’s expanding global footprint and strong consumer demand.

For further insights into HK:9992 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.