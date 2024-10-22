News & Insights

Stocks

Pop Mart’s Revenue Soars as Global Presence Expands

October 22, 2024 — 04:39 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pop Mart International Group Limited (HK:9992) has released an update.

Pop Mart International Group Limited has reported a remarkable revenue growth of up to 125% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same period last year. The company saw significant increases across various regions, with overseas operations surging by over 440% and substantial growth in e-commerce channels in Mainland China. This impressive performance reflects Pop Mart’s expanding global footprint and strong consumer demand.

For further insights into HK:9992 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.