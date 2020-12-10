Pop Mart shares set to jump 100% in Hong Kong IPO debut

Contributor
Donny Kwok Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

Pop Mart shares are set to rise 100% as the Chinese toy maker's shares debut Friday on the Hong Kong market after raising $676 million in an initial public offering (IPO).

HONG KONG, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Pop Mart 9992.HK shares are set to rise 100% as the Chinese toy maker's shares debut Friday on the Hong Kong market after raising $676 million in an initial public offering (IPO).

The company priced its IPO shares at HK$38.50 in the deal that was hotly contested by institutional and retail investors.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((donny.kwok@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2843 6470; Reuters Messaging: donny.kwok.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More