Pop Mart shares set to jump 100% in Hong Kong IPO debut

HONG KONG, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Pop Mart 9992.HK shares are set to rise 100% as the Chinese toy maker's shares debut Friday on the Hong Kong market after raising $676 million in an initial public offering (IPO).

The company priced its IPO shares at HK$38.50 in the deal that was hotly contested by institutional and retail investors.

