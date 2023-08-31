Pop Mart International Group (HKHKSG:9992) Price Target Increased by 6.15% to 26.15

The average one-year price target for Pop Mart International Group (HKHKSG:9992) has been revised to 26.15 / share. This is an increase of 6.15% from the prior estimate of 24.63 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.20 to a high of 32.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.53% from the latest reported closing price of 25.50 / share.

Pop Mart International Group Maintains 0.38% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.38%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pop Mart International Group. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9992 is 0.08%, a decrease of 17.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.37% to 44,493K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,862K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,807K shares, representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9992 by 21.80% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,272K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,293K shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9992 by 25.26% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 5,345K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,440K shares, representing a decrease of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9992 by 22.97% over the last quarter.

MCHI - iShares MSCI China ETF holds 2,182K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EEM - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,081K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,149K shares, representing a decrease of 3.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9992 by 20.99% over the last quarter.

