Pop Mart International Group (HKHKSG:9992) Price Target Decreased by 5.36% to 24.92

The average one-year price target for Pop Mart International Group (HKHKSG:9992) has been revised to 24.92 / share. This is an decrease of 5.36% from the prior estimate of 26.33 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.20 to a high of 31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.33% from the latest reported closing price of 18.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pop Mart International Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9992 is 0.11%, an increase of 1.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.06% to 43,396K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,807K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,874K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9992 by 103.89% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,293K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,539K shares, representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9992 by 107.61% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 5,149K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,127K shares, representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9992 by 11.91% over the last quarter.

MCHI - iShares MSCI China ETF holds 2,090K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,145K shares, representing a decrease of 2.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9992 by 6.56% over the last quarter.

EEM - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,042K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,216K shares, representing a decrease of 8.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9992 by 11.19% over the last quarter.

