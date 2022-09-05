Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Pop Culture Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.069 = US$3.8m ÷ (US$66m - US$11m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, Pop Culture Group has an ROCE of 6.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Entertainment industry average of 5.1%. NasdaqGM:CPOP Return on Capital Employed September 5th 2022

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Pop Culture Group's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Pop Culture Group's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Pop Culture Group's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 35%, but since then they've fallen to 6.9%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a related note, Pop Culture Group has decreased its current liabilities to 16% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

The Bottom Line

While returns have fallen for Pop Culture Group in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. But since the stock has dived 71% in the last year, there could be other drivers that are influencing the business' outlook. Regardless, reinvestment can pay off in the long run, so we think astute investors may want to look further into this stock.

One final note, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Pop Culture Group (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored) .

While Pop Culture Group may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.