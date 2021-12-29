Pop Culture Group Continues Rally

(RTTNews) - Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (CPOP) shares are gaining more than 20 percent on Wednesday morning trade continuing an uptick. There were no corporate announcements on the day to impact the stock movement. The shares are currently at $2.75, up 19.69 percent from the previous close of $2.31 on a volume of 46,845,452. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $1.57-$78.00 on average volume of 1,700,856.

