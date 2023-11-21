Poor weather raises alarm for Brazil's soybean crop but record harvest still expected, says ADM exec

SAO PAULO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Adverse weather in Brazil has raised alarms for its 2023/2024 soybean crop, but a record harvest is still expected, an executive at grain trader and processor Archer-Daniels-Midland Co ADM.N said on Tuesday.

"It really is a moment of alert," said Luciano Souza, ADM's Grains director for South America, in an interview. "The rains have come later and have been occurring irregularly."

