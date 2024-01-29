Poor rains, Harmattan winds in Ivory Coast threaten cocoa mid-crop

ABIDJAN, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Poor rains and the return of the seasonal Harmattan wind in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa growing regions threaten the development of the April-to-September mid-crop, farmers said on Monday.

The world's top cocoa producer is now in its dry season which runs officially from mid-November to March. Rains are usually scarce during this period.

The mid-crop was developing well last week, with plenty of small and average pods appearing on trees, farmers said, but warned that Harmattan could harm the crop.

"The Harmattan returned at the end of the week and it was strong. It could destroy cherelles (developing cocoa pods) if it continues to be strong," said Noel Akesse, who farms near the central region of Bongouanou, where 1 millimetres (mm) of rain fell last week, 1.1 mm below the five-year average.

Farmers had similar comments in the central-western region of Daloa, which had no rain last week, and in the central region of Yamoussoukro, where rainfall was poor.

Farmers from other regions said that the wind was mild and a good rainfall was needed in the next two weeks to strengthen the development of the mid-crop.

Those farmers were from the western region of Soubre, the southern regions of Agboville and Divo, where rains were below average, and from the eastern region of Abengourou, where rains were above average.

They said that significant volumes of the October-to-March main crop were leaving the bush.

"For the moment it's fine, but we need rain in the coming days for the mid-crop to develop well," said Kouassi Kouame, who farms near the western region of Soubre, where 1 mm fell last week, 3.5 mm below the five-average.

Weekly average temperatures ranged between 28.1 and 29.4 degrees Celsius.

(Reporting Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Anait Miridzhanian and Tomasz Janowski)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com;))

