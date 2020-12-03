Poor client demand hits Russian services sector in November -PMI

MOSCOW, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Russian service sector activity shrank for the second straight month in November as a resurgence in COVID-19 infections and related health restrictions weighed on client demand, a business survey showed on Thursday.

The Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) of services companies rose to 48.2 in November from 46.9 in October, staying below the 50 mark that denotes growth in activity.

"Firms remained muted in their future output expectations amid uncertainty as to the longevity of the pandemic, with employment falling further as a result," said Sian Jones, an economist at survey compiler IHS Markit.

Many firms surveyed said cashflow issues among customers had lowered their ability to make new orders.

Foreign client demand fell at the fastest rate since May, while cost pressures in the sector intensified as the rouble remained weak.

"Although inflationary pressure from demand remains muted, currency weakness in part pushed supplier prices higher," said Jones.

"Nonetheless, our forecast expects that the annual rate of inflation will average 3.3% in 2020, with price rises weighed down by subdued demand."

A separate survey this week showed poor client demand led to the deepest contraction in Russian manufacturing activity in six months in November.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.