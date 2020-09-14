Poolia board does not recommend Danir Resources bid to shareholders

STOCKHOLM, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Poolia's POOLb.ST board is not recommending the firm's shareholders to accept a mandatory bid from Danir Resources, owned by billionaire entrepreneur Dan Olofsson, it said on Monday.

Danir Resources last week launched a mandatory offer of 5.87 crowns ($0.67) per share in the staffing firm, after founder Bjorn Oras had sold his stake, 47.3% of the company's shares and 71.8% of the votes, to Danir Resources in July.

Danir Resources said in its July statement that it intended to offer the same price to buy out other Poolia shareholders.

The board said in Monday's statement that the price did not reflect the long-term potential of the company.

($1 = 8.7658 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm)

((helena.soderpalm@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 700 10 15; Reuters Messaging: helena.soderpalm.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.