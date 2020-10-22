US Markets
LESL

Pool supplies retailer Leslie's looks to raise up to $640 mln from IPO

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Swimming pool supplies retailer Leslie's Inc said on Thursday it was planning to raise up to $640 million through its initial public offering (IPO).

The company, which is backed by private equity firm L Catterton, is offering 40 million shares priced between $14 and $16 apiece, it said in a regulatory filing. Ten million of those shares are being offered by the selling stockholders, it added. (https://bit.ly/2HsHrDU)

At the top end of the range, Leslie's would be valued at $2.98 billion.

In August, Reuters reported that the company would be seeking a valuation around $3 billion in its IPO, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The offering comes amid a surge in demand for backyard pools as consumers living under lockdown look for more at-home leisure activities.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities are the lead underwriters for Leslie's offering.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

