Pool supplies retailer Leslie's IPO prices above target -sources

Joshua Franklin Reuters
Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. swimming pool supplies retailer Leslie's Inc LESL.O on Wednesday priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $17 a share, above its target range, to sell $680 million in stock, according to people familiar with the matter.

Leslie's, which is backed by private equity firm L Catterton and Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC, aimed to sell 40 million shares between $14 and $16 apiece.

The IPO values Phoenix, Arizona-based Leslie's at $3.17 billion.

The sources requested anonymity as the pricing was not yet public. A representative for Leslie's declined to comment.

The IPO comes amid a surge in demand for backyard pools as consumers living under lockdown look for more at-home leisure activities.

Rival Pool Corp POOL.O earlier this month reported record net sales for the third quarter and has seen its share price surge around 70% so far this year, far outpacing the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 stock index .SPX.

L Catterton led a buyout group for Phoenix, Arizona-based Leslie's in 2017. Leslie's has over 900 store locations and its products include above-ground pools, saunas and pool chemicals.

Leslie's shares are due to begin trading on Nasdaq on Thursday under the symbol "LESL."

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities are the lead underwriters for Leslie's IPO.

