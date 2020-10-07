US Markets
Pool supplies retailer Leslie's Inc files for U.S. IPO

Abhishek Manikandan Reuters
Pool supplies retailer Leslie's Inc filed for a U.S. initial public offering on Wednesday, looking to take advantage of a renewed interest in new listings as capital markets rebound from coronavirus-induced lows.

Private equity firm L Catterton-backed Leslie's set a placeholder amount of $100 million and did not disclose the size of its offering.

The listing comes amid a surge in demand for backyard pools. Across the United States and Europe, manufacturers and distributors of swimming pools and hot tubs are scrambling to meet a wave of demand as consumers cocoon at home to escape the COVID-19 pandemic.

In July, Rival Pool Corp POOL.O reported record net sales in the second quarter.

Reuters in August reported that L Catterton was preparing an IPO of Leslie's that could value it at more than $3 billion.

L Catterton led a buyout group that bought Phoenix, Arizona-based Leslie's in 2017.

Leslie's has over 900 stores, and its products include above-ground pools, saunas and pool chemicals.

The company intends to list common stock on Nasdaq under the symbol "LESL", according to a filing. (https://bit.ly/2GB4gFp)

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA securities are the underwriters for Leslie's offering.

(Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Abhishek.Manikandan@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6182 2702;))

