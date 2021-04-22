Markets
Pool Raises FY21 Earnings Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, swimming pool distributor Pool Corp. (POOL) raised its earnings guidance for the full-year 2021, based on its results to date and expectations for the remainder of the year.

For fiscal 2021, the company now projects earnings in a range of $11.85 to $12.60 per diluted share, including the impact of year-to-date tax benefits of $0.10.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $9.12 to $9.62 per share, including an estimated $0.11 tax benefit.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $9.46 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

